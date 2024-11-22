Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater takes spill at Wicked UK premiere

Ethan Slater takes a tumble at Wicked UK premiere.

Ariana Grande's boyfriend, Ethan Slater, had a bit of a slip-up at the UK premiere of Wicked on Monday evening.

As the cast gathered to celebrate the much-anticipated film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, the 32-year-old actor tripped in the doorway and ended up taking a tumble on the green carpet.

Fans quickly captured the moment, sharing videos across TikTok that showed Ethan sitting on the floor after losing his footing on the rain-soaked floor.

But true to his upbeat spirit, the Broadway star didn’t let the fall dampen his mood.

Security rushed to help him up, and Ethan bounced back with a thumbs-up to the cheering crowd, smiling and making light of the mishap.

Despite the slip, Slater's positive attitude and quick recovery showed that he could take it all in stride, much to the amusement and admiration of fans.

Ariana and Ethan made a discreet appearance at the UK premiere of Wicked on Monday, keeping their distance on the green carpet despite their ongoing romance.

The couple, who began dating nearly two years ago after meeting on the film's London set, faced public scrutiny as their relationship came to light shortly after both of their divorces in 2023.

Despite the buzz surrounding their romance, Ariana has been vocal about her admiration for Ethan, calling him "amazing" and "adorable" during promotional interviews for the film, which hits theaters on November 22.