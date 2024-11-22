Meghan Markle faces brutal snub as Victoria Beckham rejects Duchess' offer

Meghan Markle suffered a major setback as the renowned UK figure and her old pal Vicotria Beckham seemingly rejected the Duchess' peace talks offer.

Ingrid Seward, a royal commentator told Fabulous magazine that the Beckhams might not reconcile with the Sussexes.

She said, "I only think they would reconcile if they come across each other, and I'm not sure that they really do. I can't think that their paths would particularly cross again."

For the unversed, a recent report by Closer magazine claimed that Meghan wanted to make peace with her opponents including Kate Middleton and Victoria Beckham.

The source revealed that the Duchess wants to take advantage of Christmas as she "sees it as the perfect time to try to rebuild connections and is determined not to start 2025 surrounded by negativity."

However, Ingrid shared that the renowned fashion designer has no time to think about making peace with Meghan.

The royal biographer said, "[Posh] is actually too busy. She's got a business. She's got a very successful husband. She's got houses all over the place. She's got children. I don't think she probably has any time to think about it really."

While disclosing the real reason behind the distance Beckhams made from Harry and Meghan, Ingrid stated, [they] "know Meghan and Harry are in the descendant, not the ascendant."

While lauding the power couple, David and Victoria Beckham, the royal expert shared that are so "incredibly successful, and it's all through their own hard work. And people love that it's a rags to riches story, whereas Meghan's is a riches to rags story."