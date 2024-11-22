Ridley Scott leaks major update of 'Gladiator II' before release

The forthcoming movie shows twin Emperors Geta and Caracalla, portrayed by Fred Hechinger and Joseph Quinn, as volatile leaders.

Likewise, Joaquin Phoenix's Emperor Commodus in the 2000 original was notorious for his instability. Director Ridley Scott suggests that this erratic behaviour of Roman rulers is rooted in historical fact.

“People forget that all the wealthy, high-end senatorial Roman aristocracy would live on water which was piped through lead pipes and lead tanks,” Scott told The Hollywood Reporter.

“People don’t think about that. Your choice is water or wine. When you drink water, it’s though a lead system that by then could be 200 years old. No wonder they’re fucking crazy. They’re all going halfway to Alzheimer’s.”

Indeed, according to Science magazine, “High-born Romans sipped beverages cooked in lead vessels and channeled spring water into their homes through lead pipes.”

Scott shared that his initial cut for Gladiator II was almost four hours long, and he's considering releasing an extended version. The director is already thinking about Gladiator III, with Mescal playing Lucius, who seeks justice for his father's murder.

“With rage in his heart and the future of the empire at stake, Lucius looks to the past to find the strength and honor needed to return the glory of Rome to its people.”