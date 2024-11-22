Angelina Jolie makes rare confession about her 'most important' thing

Angelina Jolie candidly speaks about her most important thing in life.

Jolie went to Good Morning America to promote her upcoming film, Maria. While speaking on the show, she explained that singing was the priority for Maria Calles, the opera singer she portrays in the biopic, but for her, the center of her life is being a mother.

“It’s my happiness,” Jolie noted. “You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters.”

The actress also shared her two eldest children did assistant directing work on Maria, which for her was an “amazing” experience, though none of them want to be in front of the camera at this point in their lives “They’re quite private. Shiloh’s extremely private,” she said.

“They weren’t born with privacy, right? So I hope they can have that as they grow.”

The Maleficent actress shares six kids, Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Knox and Vivienne, 16-year-old twins, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Eternals star also noted that for her being a mother tops the list. She also weighs in on how she walks the line between being an artist and being outspoken about political issues.

“I’m somebody who has tried to have a better education on foreign policy. I think of the amount of times it’s been summarized, ‘You’re an artist, but you also use your voice,’ you feel like, that’s just being a person,” she said.

“I’m trying to understand what is happening within our world, why so many things are the way they are. I’m trying to understand how to best be a guide for my children, to make sure that they are good people. I don’t often feel like I’m doing enough. So when you say, ‘You use your voice,’ I feel like there are so many things I don’t quite know how to do or say at this time.”