Bushra Bibi calls on PTI workers to 'take to streets' on Nov 24

Bushra Bibi, former first lady and wife of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, speaks in a video message, November 21, 2024. — Screengrab via X/@PTIofficial

In a rare video message ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) "do-or-die" protest, Bushra Bibi, the former first lady and wife of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, called on the party supporters and workers to take the streets on November 24 against the incumbent government.

“PTI founder has sent a message that everyone should join the November 24 protest. The date will not be changed under any condition,” she said in a video message shared on PTI’s official X handle.

The former first lady said the protest date cannot be changed unless the PTI founder made an announcement.

"Our protest will be in line with law and Constitution," she said, noting that no one can be barred from staging a "peaceful protest" as per the law.

Furthermore, Bushra accused the government of launching a conspiracy against her and Imran by labelling the former prime minister as "Jewish agent".

The federal government is bracing for up the party's "do-or-die" protest, with the authorities planning to seal off Islamabad, while the PTI is also mobilising its workers to ensure massive participation.

The former ruling party, for months, has been engaged in a political tug-of-war with the ruling coalition — which it alleges came into power via rigged February 8 polls — and has held multiple protests in the federal capital.

In a relevant development today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the authorities concerned not to allow the PTI to hold its "do-or-die" protest in the federal capital in violation of the newly enacted peaceful assembly law.

In a five-page verdict issued following the hearing, the IHC's top judge noted that that learned counsel for the petitioner — who is a trader by profession — contended that life in Islamabad Capital Territory comes to a complete halt whenever there is any political activity, protest or sit-in.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the authorities concerned to constitute a committee "to be headed preferably by the Minister for Interior or any other person to engage with the" PTI leadership, informing them of the sensitivity over the weekend due to visit of Belarus president.