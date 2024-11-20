Barry Keoghan sends chills down the spine in new ‘Bring Them Down’ teaser

Barry Keoghan stars in jaw-dropping thriller of 'Bring Them Down'

Barry Keoghan shows off his acting skills in the first teaser clip of his upcoming revenge thriller Bring Them Down.

The 32-year-old Irish actor is set to appear in the movie with Christopher Abbott who made his mark on screen in Poor Things.

The film is seemingly not for the weak hearted as Barry could be seen caked with blood in the first teaser.

The Saltburn star plays the character of Jack who is the son of Christopher’s rival family and harbours old tensions and conflicts between the families.

The rest of the cast is Colm Meaney, Nora-Jane Noone, Paul Ready and Susan Lynch.

The trailer spans on the shots of an eerie looking isolated farm, against the backdrop an ominous thumping drum beat.

Barry can be heard telling Michael in a creepy tone, “You know what they say, where there's lives stock, there's dead stock.”

It then displays images of violence as multiple characters aim rifles at each other and various screams are heard.

Following the gory images, Barry and Christopher are seen getting into a fight as Barry punches Christopher in the face and Christopher smashes his car with a tyre iron.

The Banshees of Inisherin actor’s new movie was filmed in Ireland in February last year and he replaced the Gladiator II star Paul Mescal for the role of Jack.

Bring Them Down is scheduled to be released in February next year.