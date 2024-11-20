Jennifer Lopez ignites feud speculations with Celine Dion

Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion appears at '1001 Seasons of Elie Saab' in Saudi Arabia

Jennifer Lopez's weird gesture towards Celine Dion has triggered fans into thinking that something is brewing amid the celebrities'.

A clip is making rounds on social media, having the stars flaunting a stunning gown, as they stand next to the Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab.

Halle Berry and Camilla Cabello also marked their appearance with the celebrities and made their way next to Dion, standing on both sides of Saab.

The fans went on noticing that J.Lo kept starring the side where the 56-year-old was standing, while getting snapped for the pictures.

However, there's no evidence that Lopez was actually watching out Dion or not.

On the other hand, when the video panned towards Dion, the Queen of Power Ballads wasn't captured looking towards the On the Floor vocalist.

Fans poured in their reactions on social media, as one person wrote: "Look at J.Lo eyeing up Celine Dion...darling, there's no comparison, Celine is Queen get over yourself!!!"

Another wrote: "J.Lo can't keep her eyes off Celine. Because she's jealous of her, that's what."

One of the fans went on to say: "So insecure. Celine didn't even glance her way."

This comes after the renowned celebrities attended the show, 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab in Saudi Arabia, on November 13.

Jennifer Lopez stunned the fans with her eight minute performance, that included Waiting for Tonight, On the Floor and Let's Get Loud.

Where as, Celine Dion performed two of her hits, The Power of Love and I'm Alive.