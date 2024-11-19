Imran Khan ready for talks with 'powerful quarters' ahead of 'do-or-die protest'

PTI founder Imran Khan gestures while addressing his supporters during a campaign meeting ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, July 4, 2018. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gears up for "do-or-die protest" in Islamabad on November 24, incarcerated founder Imran Khan has given go-ahead to top party leaders to hold talks with "powerful quarters", his lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry said.

Speaking to Geo News on Tuesday, the lawyer said the former premier allowed PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to hold negotiations with "powerful quarters" after the two leaders met party chief at Adiala Jail.

Giving details of the meeting, Chaudhry said, Gandapur and Barrister Gohar visited Adiala Jail to seek permission to hold talks "if contact is made".

"Imran gave go-ahead to hold talks with powerful quarters only and on PTI demands," he added.

In response to a question, the lawyer said the November 24 protest would end only when "demands will be met". Meanwhile, he said, Gandapur apprised the former premier of preparations related to upcoming demonstration.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan — Imran's sister — has confirmed the development, saying that the incarcerated founder gave go-ahead only to seek return of "stolen mandate".

"He [Imran] allowed to hold talks for release of jailed workers and leaders and restoration of democracy in the country," she said, adding that the former premier has set a deadline till Thursday for the party leaders to hold talks with the “powerful quarters”.

" The November 24 would turn into a celebration, had the stolen mandate returned,” she added.

The statements contradict PTI’s official stance as party spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram earlier today ruled out possibility of holding talks with the stakeholders prior to their planned countrywide demonstration.

Speaking to Geo News' programme 'Naya Pakistan' on Sunday, Akram said: "There is no possibility of negotiations with the government or the establishment before the protest."

However, a report by The News stated that a high-level contact was established between the Imran Khan-founded party and an important member of the government to work on a "possible breakthrough".

A source claimed that the initial contact was positive. The News has the names of contact persons from both sides but the information was shared on the condition that their names will not be disclosed.

According to the source, the government’s contact person will take the powers that be into confidence and if things proceed positively, the PTI may call off its November 24 protest march in return for some assurances for meeting their demands.

KP CM Gandapur has already told The News that he would raise in the Apex Committee the issue of Imran Khan, the PTI and the ongoing tension between his party and the military establishment.