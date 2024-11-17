Danniella Westbrook breaks silence on health struggles after split from Brian Harvey

Danniella Westbrook, American actress and media personality, explained that she felt 'heartbroken' after her painful breakup with singer Brian Harvey.

The 51-year-old actress and the 50-year-old singer fell in love as teenagers in the early '90s, and spent a few years together before mutually deciding to part ways in 1995.

They met once again back in 2015 for a campaign of child abuse awareness, they started having public falling out on social media in 2021.

However, after officially calling it quit, Westbrook struggled with deep hurt.

During her chitchat in music documentary Boybands Forever, Westbrook revealed that Harvey's manager warned her to break up with him before it gets too late saying 'it wouldn't end well.'

Regardless of having many ups and downs together, the actress always tried her best to make things work, but it did not work out anyway. She said their break-up was "inevitable."

While talking about her split on the BBC documentary, she said, "It went from being happy and being in love to everything being so stressful. I think it was inevitable that we were going to split which subsequently sent me over the edge.

"I made myself really ill. I took more and more drugs, I'd had enough. I was broken," the Mob Handed actor continued.