Prince William doesn’t know Princess Kate’s favourite hidden hobby

Princess Kate, known for her love of a variety of sports and adventurous activities, has a surprising hobby that her husband, Prince William, just can’t relate to—gardening.

While the Princess of Wales enjoys everything from tennis and scuba diving to cold water swimming, it’s her green thumb that sets her apart from her future King husband.

William has admitted that when it comes to gardening, he leaves it all to Kate. In a candid remark, he shared, "My wife does all the gardening. I really like it, but I have no idea what I’m doing."

Much like King Charles and Queen Camilla, Kate has a deep passion for nature and is often seen tending to the gardens around her Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, where she reportedly spends plenty of time outdoors.

It’s clear that gardening is one of her true joys—and it’s a hobby Prince William fully supports, even if he’s not quite the expert!

Her passion for the outdoors has long been evident, particularly when she created the Back to Nature Garden at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show, an endeavor that won the admiration of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

That same year, Kate also took part in a community project at King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, aiming to unite gardening enthusiasts in London.

Kate has consistently championed the benefits of nature, often speaking about its importance for children’s development and well-being during her engagements. Her connection to nature is not just a hobby, but a cause close to her heart.