Donald Trump may avoid deporting Prince Harry to honor King Charles

Donald Trump may choose to spare Prince Harry from deportation as a "favor to King Charles," according to legal experts.

This comes amid growing concerns over the Duke of Sussex’s battle to keep his immigration documents private.

The controversy centers on Harry's past drug use, which he openly admitted in his memoir Spare.

Experts are questioning whether he disclosed this information on his U.S. visa application when he moved to America in 2020.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has voiced increased confidence in its ability to access Harry's visa records through the courts, especially after Trump’s election victory.

Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, told GB News that Trump’s commitment to securing U.S. borders and enforcing immigration laws could pave the way for a full review of Harry’s immigration records.

"President Trump is firmly dedicated to ensuring the full enforcement of American immigration law," he added, fueling speculation over the future of the Duke's U.S. residency.

Nile Gardiner expressed confidence that Prince Harry's immigration records could be released by the next U.S. administration.

"The American people deserve to see what Harry actually put on his application and whether he was honest," he said. "If he wasn't truthful, that would be a criminal offense, and he could be removed from the country."