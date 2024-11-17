Taylor Swift reveals 'TMI' about maintaining her 'incredible' physique ahead of event

Taylor Swift reveals her incredible fitness routine

Taylor Swift is ready to give away all the details about her simple three-step plan that helps her with maintaining her incredible physique.

The 34-year-old doesn’t believe in keeping secrets when it comes to giving out free advice to her athletically inclined fans.

The songstress, who has been on stage for over three hours at a time during her highly-acclaimed Eras Tour, is finally revealing the secret behind her honed fitness routine.

Taylor previously admitted to being exhausted during the tour. She said at the time, “I knew this tour was harder than anything I’d ever done before by a long shot. I wanted to play a show that was longer than they ever thought it would be, because that makes me feel good leaving the stadium.”

However, many of her recent revelations about the tour offer a rare insight into her routine, helping her fans to crack the mantra behind her honed physique.

The Anti-hero hitmaker revealed that touring like a ‘frat guy’ was off her list now as she had finally made up her mind about not giving in to the pressure.

In a surprising turn of events, Swift quit drinking as well as boosted her cardio training like no other as she previously admitted, “Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud. Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs.”

In addition to these two steps, she also religiously follows strength training, lifting weights at exclusive celebrity gym Dogpound.

The Grammy Award winner told Vogue Magazine during an exclusive interview that training with the “mindset of a professional athlete is really hard. Some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her.”