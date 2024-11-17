Olivia Rodrigo gears up for 'well-deserved' break after 'Guts World Tour'

Olivia Rodrigo offers rare glimpse into future plans after Guts World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo is offering an inside glimpse into her plans after concluding her highly-acclaimed Guts World Tour.

The 21-year-old Driver’s License’ singer, who appeared on Billboard’s 2024 Live Music Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 14, opened up about going for a well-deserved break.

During an exclusive interview with Billboard, Olivia revealed her plans after wrapping up the long-awaited tour.

She told the outlet, “I’m so excited to just rot on the couch and eat so much food.”

In addition, the Déjà vu hitmaker also shared that she immediately has to ice her feet after getting off stage.

Olivia further went on to add, “I jump around a lot, like my calves get sore. So, yeah, that’s what I do. Take a shower.”

The multi-hyphenate star rose to fame after starring on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

On professional front, she is gearing up for her tour to South America and Europe next year, officially ending it on July 1, 2025 in England.

Meanwhile, the singer’s tour proved to be a hit, grossing $184.6 million from all across the globe.