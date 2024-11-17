Paul Mescal to host ‘Saturday Night’ Live with Shaboozey as musical guest

Paul Mescal and Shaboozey will appear in the next episode of 'Saturday Night Live'

Paul Mescal is slated to host Saturday Night Live next month, with Shaboozey joining as the musical guest.

The announcement was made during the November 16 episode of the NBC comedy sketch show, which featured Charli XCX in a double role as both host and musical guest.

According to Variety, the Gladiator II star will take over hosting duties for the December 7 episode, marking the show’s return after a three-week hiatus for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Meanwhile, Studio 8H will be buzzing up with beats from Shaboozey, 29, in the next episode.

It is pertinent to note that the December 7 episode will come just two weeks after Mescal’s highly anticipated Gladiator II hits theatres in North America.

In Ridley Scott’s sequel to the 2000 Best Picture winner, Mescal stars as Hanno, a former heir to the Roman Empire who is forced to return home and fight as a gladiator.

The film also stars Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Fred Hechinger, Joseph Quinn, and Denzel Washington.

Additionally, Saturday Night Live season 50 kicked off with Jean Smart hosting and Jelly Roll as the musical guest on October 5.

Before Paul Mescal takes the reins as host and Shaboozey as musical guest, this season has already delivered a star-studded lineup.

Notable episodes include comedic powerhouse Nate Bargatze with musical legends Coldplay on October 5, Ariana Grande alongside Stevie Nicks on October 12, the return of Michael Keaton with Billie Eilish on October 19, and John Mulaney with rising star Chappell Roan on November 2.