Denzel Washington makes big admission about his career

Denzel Washington earlier movies were some 'real clunkers.'

American actor Denzel Washington, who won hearts with his acting in several movies, has admitted that not all of his filmography was perfect.

Ahead of the Gladiators II release, the Fences star in a conversation with The Sunday Times magazine confessed that not all of his movies were hits.

“After Malcolm X, I made some real clunkers. Look them up I won’t say their names,” he told the outlet.

“They are all in the 1990s. But I was earning. I had responsibilities.”

Some of the 69-year-old actor’s unsuccessful movies included Crimson Tide, Much Ado About Nothing, and The Bone Collector, among many others.

Nevertheless, the two-time Oscar winner had his breakthrough in the 2000s with films like Remember the Titans and Training Day.

He said that it all worked out in correlation with a quote he lived by: “In life, you learn, earn, and then you return as in give back.”

“So in that era I was earning,” Washington further explained the responsibilities that came along with success.

“With a great agent, my career built into making money, and so the earning kicked in and then life also kicked in, with bills, four kids and a house,” he told the outlet.

The Man on Fire performer also revealed that he feels “guilty” for not watching his films but admitted that he watched a few parts of the films “so I know what I’m talking about.”

Earlier in an interview with Australia's Today Show, Washington admitted that now he is being more selective and only wants to work with the best.

He gave updates on his upcoming work, saying that he will be playing in Othello alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and then he’ll play Hannibal.

Washington is also in talks with Steve McQueen about his upcoming film and will play a role in Ryan Coolger’s Black Panther.

Denzel Washington’s new movie Gladiators II will be released in theatres on November 22 , 2024.