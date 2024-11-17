Zayn Malik’s sister comments on postponed tour after Liam Payne’s death

Zayn Malik shared a heartfelt tribute for Liam Payne following the announcement of tragic news

One Direction star Zayn Malik, who recently postponed his tour due to “unforeseen circumstances,” is seemingly grieving the loss of his former bandmate Liam Payne.

Zayn’s sister, Waliyha Malik, took to Instagram and shared a black and white picture of her brother and Liam, sharing a sweet moment together, with a message asking fans to be patient with the singer as he deals with the loss.

The picture featured Liam with his arm wrapped around Zayn as he put his head on his shoulder.

The text over the picture read, “Give respect to Zayn, you don't know what he's going through. Today is a month since his brother has been gone.”

Waliyha’s post comes after the Dusk Till Dawn singer revealed over his Instagram that his tour scheduled for next week in Edinburgh has been postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Zayn’s first ever solo tour was previously announced to begin in San Francisco on October 23rd, but got postponed to January after the tragic death of his bandmate on October 16th after he fell from the third floor of his hotel in Argentina.

The PILLOWTALK hitmaker announced that the November 21st show has now been moved to December 9th.