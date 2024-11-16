Prince Harry puts King Charles in 'real legal jeopardy'

Prince Harry has seemingly created new problems for his cancer-stricken dad King Charles with his shocking decision.

The Duke of Sussex's legal move seems to be a big hurdle in his way to reconciliation with the royal family.

Harry's ongoing feud with his royal relatives is not a secret, but a former BBC royal correspondent has claimed the tables have turned.

Royal expert and historian Jennie Bond went on sharing her thoughts on the ongoing situation between the Sussexes and the royal family, saying: "It would be lovely if the New Year could bring some movement in the rift between Harry and the rest of his UK family."

However, Bond, according to the Mirror, admitted: "It’s hard to see how that’s going to happen, particularly while Harry insists on pursuing his court case against the Home Office about security."

The expert also highlighted the potential impact of Harry's legal battle on the King, claiming: "This puts the King in real legal jeopardy. He really can’t be drawn into any discussion with Harry about a legal dispute with his own government. So it makes any potential meeting extremely awkward."

The expert also shared her thoughts about William's possible reaction to any reconciliation offer to the Duke, saying: "William has shown absolutely zero interest in rekindling a relationship with his brother. He is looking forward to a New Year with his beloved wife regaining her strength and being at his side on some royal duties."

Prince Harry, who has purchased a property in Portugal, reportedly wants his kids to experience life a little closer to the UK. But, he needs to make more serious efforts to patch things up with William and King Charles.