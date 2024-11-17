Selena Gomez shares emotional ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ BTS photos

Selena Gomez is thrilled to be a part of the Wizards world again.

Selena Gomez shared some heartwarming photos from her time on the set of the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot.

On Friday, November 15th, the Disney alum took to Instagram to share the exciting news of her returning as Alex Russo once again in the new spinoff series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

She posted behind-the-scenes pictures of her on set in front of an audience made up of children.

The actress and singer wrote a sweet caption along the post, "Nothing will ever beat making little kids laugh."

"Thank you for making the little girl in me so happy! Hope you guys watch!" Gomez thanked the production in her caption and encouraged fans to watch the show.

In the first click of the carousel, the 32-year-old singer looked at the camera as she smiled and took a selfie with the audience seated behind her.

The second photo featured a sweet moment with her on-screen brother, David Henrie who played Justin Russo on the show.

Her carousel contained many other BTS captures from the series, ending the post with a wholesome group photo with the cast and crew.