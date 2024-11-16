Nicole Kidman all set to bag 'International Star Award'

Nicole Kidman to receive award at 'Palm Springs International Film Festival'

Nicole Kidman will be honoured with the International Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The Oscar-nominated actress has been a vital part of the Hollywood entertainment industry and hence, she will be provided with an accolade for her spectacular performance in 2024 film Babygirl.

Nachhattar Singh Chandi, Chairman of the Festival, praised The Perfect Couple actress in a statement while announcing this prestigious award for her.

"Nicole Kidman once again showcases her unmatched talent for embracing bold and unexpected roles with remarkable ease.”

He went on to say: “In Babygirl, she portrays a high-powered CEO whose life begins to unravel as she embarks on a dark, risky affair that threatens to shatter her carefully constructed world.”

“For this tour de force performance, we are honoured to present her with the International Star Award, an accolade that truly embodies Nicole Kidman”, proclaimed Chandi.

The respectable reward will be presented to Nicole on January 3, 2025, during the Film Awards amid the Palm Springs Festival run which is scheduled to take place earlier next year from January 2-13.

Previously, Penélope Cruz, Charlize Theron, Carey Mulligan and Michelle Yeoh have also received the honourary award.