Nicole Kidman all set to bag 'International Star Award'

Nicole Kidman will be honoured with the International Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
The Oscar-nominated actress has been a vital part of the Hollywood entertainment industry and hence, she will be provided with an accolade for her spectacular performance in 2024 film Babygirl.
Nachhattar Singh Chandi, Chairman of the Festival, praised The Perfect Couple actress in a statement while announcing this prestigious award for her.
"Nicole Kidman once again showcases her unmatched talent for embracing bold and unexpected roles with remarkable ease.”
He went on to say: “In Babygirl, she portrays a high-powered CEO whose life begins to unravel as she embarks on a dark, risky affair that threatens to shatter her carefully constructed world.”
“For this tour de force performance, we are honoured to present her with the International Star Award, an accolade that truly embodies Nicole Kidman”, proclaimed Chandi.
The respectable reward will be presented to Nicole on January 3, 2025, during the Film Awards amid the Palm Springs Festival run which is scheduled to take place earlier next year from January 2-13.
Previously, Penélope Cruz, Charlize Theron, Carey Mulligan and Michelle Yeoh have also received the honourary award.
Inside Hailey Bieber's post-baby professional reboot
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis got married in July 2015
Liam Payne had a history of battling with mental illness and drugs
Gary Oldman hopes of ‘encouraging children' as he picks out heartfelt story
Quincy Brown shares emotional message amid stepfather Sean 'Diddy' Combs legal arrest
Royal family honours Duchess Sophie with new title amid King Charles' health woes