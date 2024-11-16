Gary Sinise breaks silence on his decision of leaving Hollywood

Gary Sinise disclosed major heartbreaking reason of leaving Holywood.

The Forest Gump star recently opened up about his decision during the conversation with Fox News.

Sinise shared that he paused his acting career in 2019 due to his son’s health. McCanna Anthony Sinise, who died in January from a rare spinal cancer called Chordoma, and his wife, Moira Harris, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“We were in the cancer fight during that time,” Sinise said.

“My wife had been diagnosed with breast cancer. My son was diagnosed with this very rare cancer within two months of each other. My dad had just had a stroke, and my mom was alone, and I had to take care of her. I kind of had my hands full.”

The CSI:NY actor noted that his wife has since gone into remission and is cancer free. He also talked about his son’s “difficult” cancer journey, who was diagnosed in 2018 and died at the age of 33.

“Our son was fighting this cancer with no cure,” the actor said. “Trying to find drugs and doctors or anybody that could do anything for him was like a full-time job. Plus, he became more and more disabled by the cancer as time went on. … He needed more and more care.”

The actor officially left Hollywood after appearing in 13 Reason’s Why in 2020. He played the character of Dr Robert Ellman and in Joe Bell where he starred as Sheriff Westin.

“I had to stop,” he explained. “Traveling away from the family for long periods of time wasn’t possible with what we were going through.”