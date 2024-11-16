King Charles gets emotional as he delivers speech amid feud with Harry, Andrew

King Charles delivers powerful speech amid feud with Prince Harry, Prince Andrew

King Charles III held back tears as he made a powerful speech at Royal Marine centre, paying a special tribute to his royal relatives and recruits.

The 76-year-old got emotional as he was presented with a picture of himself tackling the high ropes in 1974 when he, as Prince of Wales, completed his three days commando training.

Prince William and Harry's father expressed his pride and highlighted significance of his visit on the 360th birthday year of the Royal Marines. He trained as a helicopter pilot at base.

The monarch appeared remembering his loved ones in his keynote speech, saying: "It has been a remarkable 85 years since my grandfather, King George VI, presented the King’s Badge to the best recruit in the King’s Squad, and I am so very pleased and proud to be able to do the same here today."

The British King's heartfelt words revealed how much importance he gives to his elders. It seems to be a message to Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, who are said to be reluctant to continue the legacy.

The King, who turned 76 on November 14, also admired the courage of the marines, adding: “As history has demonstrated, the Royal Marines have continued to remain at the very heart of our nation’s defence, standing steadfast at the vanguard of change."

Charles, who's battling cancer, put on a brave face while encouraging the national heroes, stating: “Today marks not just the end of your rigorous Commando training, with which I am all too familiar! All of you, as Royal Marines, will help to perpetuate our peace and freedom, both now and in the future.

“As your Captain General, I can only express my pride in each and every one of you, together with my admiration for passing such a demanding course."

King Charles holds several military titles including the title of the Captain General of the Royal Marines, Admiral of the Fleet and Marshal of the Royal Air Force.