Kim Kardashian lands in trouble after violating driving rules

Kim Kardashian has recently caught the attention of law enforcement officials in Los Angeles after violating rules.

On November 14, the 44-year-old socialite was driving her brand-new Tesla Cybertruck along the famous coastal highway in Malibu when she was stopped by the traffic police.

According to TMZ, Kim received a fix-it ticket from LA law enforcement for her car's tinted windows.

For the unversed, the fix-it ticket means she can avoid a fine as long as she gets the tinted windows corrected and shows up at the local police station to prove it.

As per the media reports, the tint on Skims founder’s vehicle was too dark to meet California's vehicle regulations.

Law enforcement insiders told the aforementioned outlet that Kim remained calm during the encounter, even when approached by the media.

Reportedly, this is not the first time the mother-of-four has faced issues with traffic regulations.

Back in 2013, she received a warning for having dark windows on a different vehicle while driving through Calabasas, CA.

This law violation incident took place while Kim was filming for her upcoming drama series titled All's Fair.

The Kardashians star is set to play the role of a responsible lawyer in Ryan Murphy’s latest directorial.

All’s Fair is expected to be released in theatres in 2025.