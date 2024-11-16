Chris Martin’s son Moses steals show with impressive vocal talent: Watch

Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's son follows in his father’s footsteps

Chris Martin’s son, Moses Martin, is proving that musical talent runs in the family, stealing the spotlight with his impressive vocals.

While his father is busy with Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour, Moses is making waves as the lead singer of his band, Dancer.

In a video circulating on social media, the 18-year-old was seen performing at the Mercury Lounge in New York City, where he stunned the crowd with his powerful vocals.

The video quickly garnered rave reviews, with fans expressing excitement and well wishes for the aspiring musicians.

Earlier this month, another video of the teen and his band covering Last Nite by The Strokes went viral, with Moses hitting every note of the rock group's iconic 2001 single.

Additionally, his passion for music is no secret to his family and has long been encouraged by his mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, who praised his musical depth in a birthday tribute post.

"I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you," she wrote in April, highlighting his expertise in 80s synths and French new wave music.

In addition to Moses, Chris and Gwyneth co-parent a 20-year-old daughter, Apple Martin.