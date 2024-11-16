'The Voice' led Gwen Stefani to life-changing discovery

Gwen Stefani has served as a coach on various seasons of 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani made a shocking confession, revealing she had never heard of her husband, Blake Shelton, before they met on The Voice.

In a candid interview with The Guardian, published on Thursday, November 14, the No Doubt frontwoman admitted that despite Shelton’s success in the country music scene, she had no idea who he was.

"I never listened to country music, so while Blake was super successful, I never even knew he existed before I met him," Stefani, 55, explained.

She went on to praise Shelton, 48, for his humble nature, adding, "He’s very humble and doesn’t realise how good he is. There’s something so attractive about that."

The Just a Girl songstress and Shelton met in 2014 while both were coaching on The Voice and later tied the knot in 2021, following Stefani’s 2016 divorce from her former husband, Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale.

Notably, Stefani has recorded her personal journey in her latest studio album, Bouquet, set for release on Friday, November 15.

Her fourth album delves into the aftermath of her 2016 divorce and the happiness she has found building a new life with Shelton and her three sons, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10.