Jonathan Bailey reveals his future plans for ‘Bridgerton’

Jonathan Bailey will love to join Bridgerton everytime!

Bailey disclosed his fondness for Netflix hit series by sharing its future on The Late Night Show with Seth Meyers. The actor confirmed his return in season four.

The Wicked actor played Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and was starred alongside Simon Ashley.

The Shonda-Rhimes classic will be starting production and reuniting the cast from next week.

The late night host quipped with the actor if that ever bored him. He responded, “It changes every year, you know, every two years,” he said, referencing the show’s rotating leading cast format.

Bailey was the leading cast of the show’s second season, reprising his role during season three, led by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton.

He added, “What an amazing thing to be a part of.”

Bailey also gushed over on his onscreen brother, Luke Thompson, and the recently announced season four leading cast addition, Yerin Ha.

The fourth season of the show will emphasise on the pair’s love story, following in the format of seasons past.

“There’s going to be lots of space for new people to come in and Luke and Yerin are gonna be great, so I’ll always pop back and say hello,” the actor teased.

According to the logline, Bridgerton season four “turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down.”

Nevertheless, when Benedict sees the Lady in Silver at Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball, everything changes.

The upcoming season of Julia Quinn’s novel series, An Offer from a Gentleman, is set to be adapted for Benedict’s story.

Moreover, there’s no news about Bridgerton release date but fans can expect beloved drama to hit streaming giant in another two years.