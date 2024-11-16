Kanye West and Bianca Censori's final attempt to save their marriage

Kanye West's $35 million Beverly Hills Mansion to save his marriage.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have reportedly made a bold move to save their struggling marriage by splurging on a $35 million Beverly Hills mansion.

According to sources, the purchase was a "last-ditch effort" to create a more stable, grounded life together.

The couple borrowed $15.5 million to buy the sprawling estate, which features 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms.

Despite its size and promise of stability, insiders say Kanye's fluctuating ideas for the home have left Bianca’s family uneasy.

"One day they're moving in, the next he's planning to level it and build something new. Then he talks about flipping it," the source shared.

The move is seen as West's commitment to settling down and starting a family with Censori, who has long desired stability.

However, sources reveal that her family remains concerned over Kanye's constantly evolving plans for the property.

The move was intended to provide the stability Bianca has long craved, with a home they could settle into and start a family.

"Bianca has wanted stability for well over a year," a source revealed to DailyMail.com.

"This house was Kanye’s attempt to give her that. But her family is unsure if he can actually deliver on this desire for grounding, as the rapper's plans change constantly."

Their relationship has been under the spotlight recently, with reports surfacing that the couple had been drifting apart.

In early October, it seemed the marriage was on the rocks, but just hours later, Kanye and Bianca were spotted in Tokyo, showing affection and leaving their families confused about the state of their union.