Meghan Markle breaks silence as 'separation' from Prince Harry continues

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'professional separation' continues as the couple prefer solo appearances over joint engagements .

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have seemingly decided to separate their professional lives, appear more relaxed and comfortable during their solo outings.

The Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a glamorous night out in Los Angeles, showing off her dance moves as she attended the launch of her friend's new haircare line.

Harry was notably absent from the evening's festivities, though his wife appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the company of her close circle.

Meghan, in conversation with InStyle magazine, praised her longtime friend, saying: "Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that.

The former Suits star, who looked stunning in a black top and wide-legged trousers, added: "I am so proud to invest in her as a friend and as a female founder."

The mother-of-two was joined at the event by her friends, including hairstylist Serge Normant who created Meghan's memorable bridal updos for her royal wedding.

On the other hand, Harry is said to be carving out a role within the royal family for him.

It emerges amid reports that King Charles III's private secretary Clive Alderton is considering retirement in what could mark a significant shift in palace dynamics.

Alderton's departure, according to some royal experts, may potentially reshape the relationship between The King and his son Harry.

"If Alderton goes, it could create a new, friendlier path for negotiations with Harry to be given the security protection he seeks and to resume some curtailed version of his royal duties," according royal author Tina Brown.