King Charles sends important message to Prince William, Harry

King Charles sends important message to Prince Willian, Harry

Buckingham Palace has released King Charles III's meaningful pictures about his commando training to send a message to Prince Harry and Prince William that he's their dad.

The royal family delighted fans with the monarch's ambitious photos, in which he is seen undertaking commando training with the Royal Marines at CTCRM, seemingly teaching a lesson to the two feuding brothers about his intentions and courage.

The 76-year-old's photos, shared on the royal family's social media accounts, were captioned: "Today The King, as Captain General of the @RoyalMarines, is visiting the Commando Training Centre Royal Marines (CTCRM) at Lympstone in Devon.

"Back in 1974, whilst serving with 845 Naval Air Squadron, His Majesty undertook commando training with the Royal Marines at CTCRM."

During his visit to the center, where he had learned to fight, the monarch presented the best Royal Marine to complete the Commando course with the King's Badge – the first time it has been awarded by a monarch since 1939.

William and Harry's dad handed the badge – and green beret – to the best all-round member of the King's Squad.

The pictures suggest as King is more resilient and trained to cope with problems in all circumstances than his two sons, William and Harry, who proudly display their contributions to the UK military.

King Charles has been the ceremonial head of the Royal Marines since 2022. The role was previously held by the late Duke of Edinburgh.