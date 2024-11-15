One Direction pulls at fan’s heartstrings again after Liam Payne’s death

One Direction star Liam Payne tragically died on October 16th

Liam Payne fans are struck by another blow after One Direction’s memorable song Night Changes marked its tenth anniversary, just days after Liam Payne’s tragic death.

The X account, Pop Base, reminded fans of the anniversary by sharing stills from Night Changes music video, and wrote in the caption alongside, "10 years ago today, One Direction released Night Changes.”

Fans expressed their bittersweet feelings under the comments, with one writing, "IT'S BEEN 10 YEARS?? IT FELT LIKE IT WAS JUST YESTERDAY. omg, we all grew up in the blink of an eye."

Another directioner wrote, "history was made that day."

A third mourned over Payne’s death, "Song was so amazing i am still waiting for work together now we lost one legend sadly."

In the video, the young Teardrops singer was seen looking into the camera as he sang the lyrics at a fun fair.

This major milestone comes after one of the former band members, Payne, fell to his death from the third floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16th.

Instant autopsy reports suggested the cause of death to be internal and external trauma and injuries, and drug overdose, but the investigation was dubbed “inconclusive.”

However Argentinian police has since released a detailed investigation report and arrested three suspects on the charges of supplying the illegal drugs to the star.