'Disloyal' Hugh Jackman's estranged wife hints at 'trouble in paradise'

Hugh Jackman's estranged wife reacts to his alleged relationship

Hugh Jackman's wife Deborra-Lee hinted at the Wolverine actor's alleged affair with actress Sutton Foster in a shocking revelation.

The actor, who announced his split from estranged wife in September 2023, previously worked with Jessica on The Music Man.

Deborra reacted to Hugh's infidelity as she 'liked' a video on social media by blogger Tasha Lustig, who alleged that the 56-year-old actor escaped "with the mistress," and was rumoured to have been planning the 'soft launch' of their relationship.

However, a close friend of Deborra, Amanda de Cadenent, was quick to comment on the ongoing matter.

She commented under the blogger's post, "You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!"

Meanwhile, a source close to the couple revealed to Us Weekly, "She has suspected Hugh of cheating on her and he adamantly denied it over and over. This is what would hurt the most.

"They based their marriage on honesty. But if Hugh didn't physically cheat, she knows that he did emotionally. Her liking a simple post is the most subtle thing she could do that would have the greatest impact and it cannot be proven in any way shape or form that it was a jab to him. It's left up to interpretation."

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on April 11, 1996, after first crossing paths a year prior.