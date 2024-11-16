SZA reflects on Glastonbury performance: 'Wish I never headlined'

SZA's fans labelled her performance as disastrous after technical disruptions.

SZA expressed that when she headlined at the Glastonbury festival in June 2024, she couldn’t help but feel scared, as she felt like she was 'drowning on stage.'

The Nobody Gets Me singer admitted that she was under a lot of pressure at the time, and it's painful for her to about that performance even now.

"I just felt like nothing I could do would be enough for Glastonbury, no matter what I did," she told British Vogue.

She continued to explain how afraid she was, as she couldn’t just remove herself from the situation.

"I wish I wasn’t doing it."

The 35-year-old singer shared that during all the disruption, all she could think of was, "I’m drowning on stage and I feel like I’m failing."

As the closing headliner at the festival, her performance was disrupted by some technical issues that distorted and muffled her voice for at least 30 minutes.

This led fans to label her set as 'disastrous.'

Weeks after the incident, the star announced that she would be taking a break from live music and confessed that she believes fame was not meant for her.

She told Vogue that being a part of the music industry has been a constant battle for her, and it’s causing her to crash and burn.