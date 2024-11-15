Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez fuel reunion speculation

Jennifer Lopez 'can't get over' Ben Affleck after their split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have recently became one of the most talked-about duo in the industry ever since they announced their heartbreaking split.

As the holiday season approaches, Affleck found himself in hot water as he struggles with balancing his life between two of his ex-wives, Lopez and Garner, revealing it has become very challenging phase.

According to an insider, Lopez, who met beau Affleck back in 2001, and fell head over heels for him on the set of romantic comedy Gigli, trying to convince him to spend the holidays together with kids and family.

The Batman actor does not seem very thrilled by the idea, especially after his saddening breakup with the On the Floor hitmaker.

Lopez reportedly pushing Affleck to rethink about the divorce decision, as she can't seem to get him out of her mind and hoping to reunite again.

"Ben has been trying to distance himself from Jen, but she just won't let him," a source close to Hypnotic star revealed.

The source further shared that Lopez is shadowing him at every event that he attends and trying to engage him in kids' activities.

However, after spending a few beautiful years together, Jennifer and Ben decided to part their ways than reaching to a point where they are afraid to lose respect for each other.