Prince William gives new tension to Kate Middleton with bike ride: watch

Prince William gives new tension to Kate Middleton with shocking admission

Prince William has seemingly given a new tension to his wife, Kate Middleton, by making a shocking admission about his concerning old hobby.

The Prince of Wales recently made a surprising visit to Ireland to attend a few royal engagements.

The future King visited the Virtual Production Studio at Ulster University’s Belfast City Campus.

In a video message released on the official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William was seen hopping onto a motorbike and trying out camera equipment.

The statement alongside the video reads, "An inspiring afternoon meeting the next generation of creatives and industry experts at @UlsterUni, all driving Northern Ireland’s global reputation for excellence and innovation!"

"Celebrating the people, skills and facilities at the heart of Northern Ireland’s creative industries."

"Whether it’s training the next generation of talent or paving the way for those who never envisaged a creative career to learn the skills they need to thrive, courses like this one at Ulster University are superb."

As reported by Hello! magazine, William said, "Any excuse to get on a motorbike! I feel like someone needs to take this for a real spin"

Speaking of his love of riding a bike, the father-of-two added, "I love that exhaust," however he called the virtual experience "incredibly realistic."

It is important to note that William's beloved wife, Kate Middleton, previously expressed her concerns over his now-old hobby of bike riding.

Catherine shared, "He’s still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I’m terrified. Hopefully I’m going to keep [Prince] George off of it."