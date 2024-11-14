Alexandra Daddario embraces postpartum body in raw snap ft. rainbow baby

Alexandra Daddario is celebrating her postpartum body and is encouraging other moms to do the same.

Just two weeks after giving birth to her first child with husband-of-two-years Andrew Form, the Mayfair Witch star, 38, posted an Instagram mirror selfie showing her rainbow baby nestled against her chest as Daddario smiled.

“I play a witch on TV and gave birth on Halloween, but nothing could have prepared me for the magic, and scares, of postpartum,” she wrote, adding, “THIS is what it looks like for me six days after giving birth to my magical little baby.”

The first-time mom, who recently opened up about her past miscarriages, continued, “Women’s bodies are amazing and I’ve never felt more proud of mine.”

The Percy Jackson alum sent love to other new moms while giving a nod to her postpartum essentials, writing, “So much love to all the new moms out there leaning into their new powers (and new @fridamom undies)!”

Daddario revealed her pregnancy in a July interview with Vogue, where she briefly reflected on her past miscarriage.

“Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them… It’s very, very painful,” she shared.

On November 1st, Daddario announced the arrival of her new bundle of joy, adding to their mixed family consisting of Form’s two kids from his previous marriage.

Daddario and Form have kept their baby’s name and gender private.