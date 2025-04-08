King Charles takes meaningful decision for royal family as Harry returns

King Charles decides to reunite royal family amid Prince Harry's UK visit

King Charles made a meaningful decision for the royal family as his son Prince Harry returned to the UK.

According to the Mirror, the monarch is set to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day with the key royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The emotional event is close to the King's heart as it will mark the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Notably, Prince William and Princess Catherine alongside their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will stand alongside King and Queen Camilla to witness a breathtaking flypast and parade.

Moreover, Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward and other close members of the royal family are expected to attend the historic event.

An insider shared, "His Majesty is dedicated to bringing his family and the country together in honour of Britain’s war dead and recreate the sense of community that came with the celebrations to mark VE Day."

"The four days of commemorations will be a fantastic opportunity for the country to unite for such a special occasion, 80 years after victory was declared in Europe," the source added.

It is important to note that news regarding King Charles' decision to reunite his family for a significant occasion coincided with reports of Prince Harry arriving in the UK for his security case.