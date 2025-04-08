Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan reflect on Chadwick Boseman's legacy

Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther, is opening up about the impact of Chadwick Boseman's death on him and Michael B. Jordan.

Coogler, 38, revealed that Boseman's passing had a profound effect on Jordan, saying, "Out of all of my actors, Chad's death actually hit Mike the hardest."

Coogler shared his thoughts on Boseman's character during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, describing him as "a fully baked man from the South" and "an old school man's man."

He added, "He was an old school man's man and compared to that dude when we worked together bro, me and Mike was kids."

The director credited Boseman with teaching him and Jordan valuable lessons, particularly patience. "He was the kind of teacher who you never knew you was getting a lesson when he taught," Coogler said.

"It was all by example and what he gave me and Michael was patience."

Coogler recalled Boseman's work ethic, saying, "He moved at an old-school pace and he took his time [but] he was always early. He was that type of dude."

He shared an anecdote about Boseman staying in character even when an executive from Disney visited the set of Black Panther.

"They was freaked out and I was like, 'Don't be freaked out, he working man. He don't turn it off till we wrap,'" Coogler said. The director used Boseman's commitment and work ethic as inspiration for Jordan during the filming of their new project, Sinners.

According to Coogler, Jordan saw Boseman's work ethic up close and was influenced by it. "I told him man, I said, 'Hey bro, what would Chad do in this role? If he had this role what would he do?' 'Cause Chad never broke action," he said.

Sinners, which stars Jordan as twin brothers, is set to arrive in theaters on April 18.

The film's synopsis suggests that the brothers return to their hometown after leaving their troubled lives behind, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting for them.