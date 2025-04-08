Jeremy Renner marks best pal Paul Rudd’s birthday with hilarious tribute

Jeremy Renner celebrates Marvel costar Paul Rudd's 56th birthday

Jeremy Renner celebrated Avengers: Endgame costar Paul Rudd's birthday with hilarious post on social media.

The Hawkeye actor uploaded a carousel post of him posing with the Ant-Man star, who turned 56 on April 6th.

He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to my dear friend Paul Rudd I raise a glass to you."

Referring to his PEOPLE’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive title he said, "you sexy SOB ! [fist bump]."

In the post, the duo was posing for a fake movie poster with title "50 year old Virgins in theatres now."

The 54-year-old artist also shared photos of him and Rudd posing together, with Friends actor wearing a blue suit and a graphic t-shirt with Renner's face on it.

Previously, in an appearance at the Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Renner opened up about the close bond the two share, especially during his recovery from New Year's Day snowplow accident.

Renner revealed that Rudd visited the hospital a couple of times "always just making my day cause he's one of the funniest guys around." He also shared that Rudd made him a get well soon video message on Cameo.

Renner and Rudd may reunite on Marvel’s set while filming for Doomsday, releasing on May 1, 2026.

While Rudd will reprise his role as Ant-Man in the film, Renner’s participation as Hawkeye is yet to be confirmed.