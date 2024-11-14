Prince Harry and King Charles still at odds as Christmas nears

King Charles prospect of a festive reunion with his son, Prince Harry, seems increasingly unlikely.

Despite Prince Harry's brief visits to London earlier this year, following news of his father's cancer diagnosis, he and Meghan Markle have not extended a public gesture of reconciliation to the monarch or the rest of the royal family.

In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained silent on the King’s milestone birthday, refraining from sharing a public message of well-wishes.

US commentator Maureen Callahan weighed in on the strained father-son relationship, telling GB News that there is "no rapprochement in the offing" between King Charles and Prince Harry, casting further doubt on the chances of a festive reconciliation.

As the holidays approach, US commentator Maureen Callahan has cast doubt on the possibility of a festive reunion between Prince Harry and King Charles, given the ongoing challenges both families face.

Reflecting on the health struggles of Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, Callahan noted that Harry and Meghan remain "ever on the outside" despite the personal battles their families are enduring.

Callahan pointed out the Royal Family's public display of emotion in the face of hardship, with Kate’s recovery and King Charles’s serious health issues garnering attention.

However, she questioned whether the Sussexes would join the royals for Christmas, explaining on GB News: "As the holidays approach, it seems there is no real rapprochement in the offing for Harry and Charles. And it’s sad."