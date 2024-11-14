John Krasinski reveals real reason he is afraid of reading comments

John Krasinski stars in 'A Quiet Place' alongside his wife, Emily Blunt.

John Krasinski has come to terms with the fact that his life is going to be in the public eye.

However, there is still one thing that the 45-year-old actor hasn't made a habit of: reading social media comments. He chose to avoid them years ago after encountering many outrageous remarks.

“I've never gone back," he shared.

"Truly, that scared the absolute hell out of me, those chat rooms in the early days. So I can't imagine where it's gone since."

Krasinski nostalgically reflected on his early days filming The Office, revealing that he used to jump on Myspace and IMDb chat rooms with his co-star Jenna Fischer to read reviews and comments about previous episodes.

At first, the messages were nice and supportive, but as they went down the rabbit hole, the actor came across comments that shocked him to the core.

After the hit sitcom ended, Krasinski went on to direct the movie A Quiet Place, in which he stars alongside his wife, Emily Blunt.

The filmmaker explained that while shooting season 2 of the fan-favorite show, he never realized he was famous until a fan approached him on the streets of New York, showing him that they had his image on their iPod.