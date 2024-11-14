Pakistan rubbishes report claiming China wants to join security efforts for its citizens

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch. — Screengrab/YouTube/@foreignofficepk

The Foreign Office on Thursday rejected a media report claiming that Beijing had demanded Islamabad to allow its own security staff for the protection of Chinese citizens working in Pakistan after a deadly bombing near Karachi airport.

Beijing had asked Pakistan to "allow its own security staff for Chinese citizens" during talks after a car bombing in Karachi that was seen as "a major security breach", Reuters reported on Monday quoting sources.

Two Chinese citizens among three people were killed in a suicide blast near Karachi airport last month and a banned outfit — Balochistan Liberation Army's (BLA) Majeed Brigade — claimed its responsibility via social media.

Reacting to the report at her weekly press briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch rejected the news report as "speculation" and "motivated by agenda".

She urged the media to ascertain the motives behind such stories. Baloch added that both Pakistan and China had robust dialogue and cooperation based on mutual cooperation and respect for each other's sovereignty as being the iron brothers and strategic partners.

"Both countries had the resolve and capabilities to foil any attempt to harm their bilateral relations," she added.

The Reuters report claimed that a series of attacks on Chinese citizens have “pushed Pakistan to begin formal negotiations for a joint security management system”.

'Pakistan patience must not be tested'

As Pakistan witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks since the Taliban returned to power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021, Islamabad has reiterated its call for the Afghan authorities to take action against the groups or individuals involved in terror activities against Pakistan, warning that they should not test the patience of the Pakistani people.

"We urge Afghan authorities to take Pakistan’s repeated requests seriously and ensure that action is taken against these terror groups," Baloch said in today's media briefing today.

"The patience of Pakistani people must not be tested with respect to the terror threat we continue to face from entities and individuals in Afghanistan," she added.

As per a report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns, with a 90% surge in violence.

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan — marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.