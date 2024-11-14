Prince Harry set for major surprise on King Charles’ birthday

King Charles, who is estranged from his younger son, Prince Harry, may have some good news to offer.



The monarch is reportedly not against reconciling with the Duke of Sussex, but is strongly advised by palace official and Prince William to keep his distance from Harry.

Although, things might be changing in the Palace as a powerful staffer at the royal residence is planning his retirement, which could potentially open up a path for Harry to jump back into the royal fold, according to Tina Brown, The Daily Beast’s founding editor, who quoted an “intimate royal source.”

Clive Alderton, who Brown described as “the king’s all-powerful private secretary and gatekeeper,” is planning to retire which could potentially shock the royal system.

Alderton and Harry have been considered to be “avowed” enemies, which is why the Duke’s efforts to reconcile with his father and brother have not done anything to bridge the ongoing royal rift.

Brown suggested that the replacement of the stern staffer could “create a new, friendlier path for negotiations with Harry.”

It is uncertain if Prince Harry would be making a call to his father on his birthday. It was reported that last year, the King received not only a phone call but video messages from his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet 3, to mark his birthday.

If Harry were to call again this year, he may receive the surprise news of his archnemesis leaving the royal firm.