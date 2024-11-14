King Charles makes emotional confession about Queen Camilla

King Charles reduced to tears by Queen Camilla

King Charles III, who's celebrating his 76th birthday on Thursday (November 14, 2024), has made a shocking admission during an event at Buckingham Palace.

The 76-year-old made an emotional confession while chatting to a pair of TV producers as he hosted a glittering reception to celebrate the centenary of the Film and TV Charity.

The monarch said he was "moved to tears" by the Queen Camilla's landmark documentary on domestic abuse.

British actor Damian Lewis told the King he had watched his wife's recent ITV documentary on the source of domestic abuse and how moved he had been by it. "It's very moving, isn’t it?" Charles reacted.

Chatting to two of the makers of the Queen's programme, Kerene Barefield and Naveed Chowdhary-Flatt from Love Monday Productions, the King admitted: "I was moved to tears" when he watched a preview of it in Scotland.

Praising his sweetheart's efforts to voice against the domestic violence, the King added: "I am really very proud."

Later the King joked with Lewis, who is currently starring as Henry VIII in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light, after the actor cheekily told him: "At least you can claim not to be related to him!" "You are fantastic in it," said the King, who is understood to have watched the series with his wife.

However, King Charles graced Gladiator 2 premiere without his wife Camilla, who's resting on her doctors' advice following her illness.