Duchess Sophie sends touching message to her beloved royal

Duchess Sophie, who stepped out in Cornwall Thursday to visit the Castle Heritage Centre, has sent a heartwarming nod to her beloved royal.

The Duchess of Edinburgh delighted her husband Prince Prince Edward with sentimental jewels during her latest outing.

The 59-year-ol wore the same diamond stud earrings she wore for her engagement interview in January 1999. This was a heartfelt nod to her husband, whom she married 25 years ago in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Edward and Sophie live in Bagshot Park in Surrey, where they raised their two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

Lady Louise's mother's sweet gesture sparked reactions from fans, with one writing on social media: "The Duchess of Edinburgh's diamond stud earrings, worn during her engagement interview in 1999, symbolise both elegance and joy.

"From that day to today, these stylish earrings carry not only beautiful memories but also happiness and smiles. Every time she wears them, they shine with sweet memories of the past, bringing a lovely smile to her face."

Another fan added: "Oh how lovely, beautiful earrings."

In addition, the Duchess donned £490 matching trousers from the same brand. She accessorised with a £235 necklace from Cassandra Goad and carried a Sophie Habsburg clutch bag.