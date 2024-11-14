Paul Mescal, Ridley Scott reunite after clash over ‘Gladiator II’ stunt

Paul Mescal and Ridley Scott pose at London premiere after 'huge argument' on set

Paul Mescal and Ridley Scott appeared in good spirits as they stepped out for the Gladiators II premiere on Wednesday in London.

The Normal People star and the Napoleon filmmaker, who were joined by Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen, posed side by side for the photos at the star-studded event.

The friendly appearances comes after the 28-year-old Irish actor admitted to having a huge argument with the legendary director as they filmed the sequel to the 2000 movie.

In conversation with Vanity Fair, the Slip Away crooner recalled the huge argument the pair had over one Gladiator II stunt. Mescal was adamant to do the final scene stunts on his own but the Golden Globe-winning director was strictly against it.



“Two weeks before the scene, Ridley says, 'You're not f---ing doing it,' and I was like, 'What the f--k?,' and we had this argument,” he told the outlet.

He continued, “I was pestering him constantly. And then the day before, he goes, 'OK, you can do the stunt, but if you come off, it's two Bentleys.”

Mescal, who had “trained for f—king months” to hammer down the very specific stunt, finally managed to get the greenlight from Scott.

Nailing the stunt without a hitch, Mescal quipped, “No Bentleys were required, thank f—k.”



The sequel of decade-old Gladiator is slated to release on Friday, November 15th.

