 
close
Thursday November 14, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg faces criticism for ‘work for a living’ statement

Whoopi Goldberg gets harsh reaction to comparing herself to ‘working’ class of America

By Web Desk
November 14, 2024
Whoopi Goldberg faces backlash over working class statement
Whoopi Goldberg faces backlash over 'working' class statement 

Whoopi Goldberg has “got to be one of the most tone deaf celebrities”, according to her fans-turned-critics.

The View co-host is facing criticism for describing herself the same as the working and middle-class Americans, who are going through a “hard time” in the current economic situation of the country.

“I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me too. I work for a living,” Goldberg said on Tuesday during a segment on Donald Trump’s presidential election win.

“If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, OK? So, I’m a working person.”

The 69-year-old TV personality then described how her family also has to deal with the rising inflation in the US.

“My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it’s hard out there,” Goldberg added.

But the media personality’s statements were not well-received.

“Whoopi Goldberg claims she’s a ‘working class American’ and that her family currently knows the struggles of affording groceries.. She has a net worth of $45 MILLION,” one person wrote on X.

“She’s got to be one of the most tone deaf celebrities I’ve ever seen. I truly don’t know how anyone genuinely watches this lady except to mock her,” another critic slammed.

“If she’s working class, I’m starving class,” a third person wrote with a touch of humour.