Whoopi Goldberg faces criticism for ‘work for a living’ statement

Whoopi Goldberg faces backlash over 'working' class statement

Whoopi Goldberg has “got to be one of the most tone deaf celebrities”, according to her fans-turned-critics.

The View co-host is facing criticism for describing herself the same as the working and middle-class Americans, who are going through a “hard time” in the current economic situation of the country.

“I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me too. I work for a living,” Goldberg said on Tuesday during a segment on Donald Trump’s presidential election win.

“If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, OK? So, I’m a working person.”

The 69-year-old TV personality then described how her family also has to deal with the rising inflation in the US.

“My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it’s hard out there,” Goldberg added.

But the media personality’s statements were not well-received.

“Whoopi Goldberg claims she’s a ‘working class American’ and that her family currently knows the struggles of affording groceries.. She has a net worth of $45 MILLION,” one person wrote on X.

“She’s got to be one of the most tone deaf celebrities I’ve ever seen. I truly don’t know how anyone genuinely watches this lady except to mock her,” another critic slammed.

“If she’s working class, I’m starving class,” a third person wrote with a touch of humour.