John Krasinski calls wife Emily Blunt ‘reason’ for ‘The Quiet Place’ films’ success

John Krasinski on Emily Blunt and 'A Quiet Place'

John Krasinski reflected on how working with wife Emily Blunt in the The Quiet Place films made the franchise a success.

“It turned out to be incredible,” Krasinski recalled of the “thrilling” experience on the films he wrote and directed.

“Listen, having her trust and having her talent in that movie is the core reason why the movie is successful. So it was awesome,” he added in a conversation with People for their Sexiest Man Alive cover story.

During the interview, the actor also recalled how he fell in love with Blunt “the second” he met her.

“I don't know what happened, but I remember someone introduced us, and it was across a room in a restaurant, and I walked over to her. And as soon as I shook her hand, I just knew.” he told the outlet.

In A Quiet Place, Blunt and Krasinski starred as Evelyn and Lee Abbott, a married couple trying to keep their family safe in a world where noise-sensitive creatures hunt anything that makes sound.

As parents, Evelyn and Lee work tirelessly to maintain a silent life, finding innovative ways to communicate and survive.