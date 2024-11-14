Jude Law breaks silence on becoming ‘Alfie’ flop from once an Oscar nominee

Jude Law on signing up for 'Alfie', 'bad move'

Jude Law regretted making that one “bad move” that pulled him down from a “strong position” in Hollywood.

In an interview with GQ Magazine UK, Law revealed that taking on the lead role in 2004’s Alfie was a “bad move” following his second Oscar nomination.

At the time, the actor had just received critical acclaim for his role in Cold Mountain and got nominated for best actor at the Academy Awards.

Then came Alfie, a remake of the 1966 film starring Michael Caine, which ultimately struggled at the box office and was largely met with criticism.

“I was in a really strong position [at that time] because I’d just had another [Oscar] nomination on the back of Cold Mountain,” Law said, “and for ‘Alfie’ to be the film I chose to do quite soon after that, I think was a bad move. I just felt it hadn’t elevated [the material] and felt a little light, a little too cheesy.”

He added, “I think it was made for too much money, and I was probably paid too much money, which I underestimated at the time. I kicked myself that I’d done something that was leaning into the heartthrob and the charismatic lead and it hadn’t worked.”

The actor also remained when asked if the flop had a bed effect on his confidence.

“Yes, I think it probably did,” he admitted.

“Everyone has hits, everyone has flops. But yes, I think it did. It also made me aware that, when you are fresh out of the gate, everyone is intrigued and everyone wants a piece of you. And then as soon as you have a couple of misfires, their attention goes elsewhere. And so there’s a part of you also thinking, ‘Oh okay, how do I get that attention back?'”