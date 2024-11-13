On Imran's final protest call, Gandapur says 'won't return until demands met'

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. — APP/Reuters/File

Responding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s final protest call against the incumbent government, firebrand Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has vowed not to return from Islamabad until fulfilment of their demands.

Speaking to journalists in Peshawar, the provincial chief executive noted that Aleema Khan, Imran’s sister, has announced the date of the protest. “Preparations have been completed and this time there will be no turning back," he vowed.

Earlier in the day, the incarcerated PTI founder called on his supporters to march to Islamabad on November 24, his lawyer and sister said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters in Rawalpindi, lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said: "Imran says this is the final call for a [anti-government] protest. The PTI founder has stressed that the party's entire leadership will be part of the march."

The protest will not only take place in Islamabad, but throughout Pakistan and across the world where Imran's supporters are present, Chaudhry said.

The lawyer said that the party founder had also formed a committee for the march and asked not to reveal the names of those who are part of it as Imran fears they'll be arrested.

All party leaders are aware of their responsibilities, the lawyer said, adding that the committee would have the authority to call off the protest — ensuring that no single person calls the shots.

Detailing the demands of the protest, Chaudhry said that the party sought the withdrawal of the contentious 26th Constitutional Amendment, "return of PTI's mandate", and release of workers who are in jails without trials.

On the other hand, Aleema, Imran's sister, informed reporters about the development, saying: "He also told Pakistanis to decide whether they want to live under martial law or enjoy freedom."

Before this announcement, sources had informed The News that although the PTI founder demanded a date for a do-or-die ultimate protest and possible sit-in in Islamabad, he was being persuaded by the party's senior leaders it may backfire if such a protest is announced without proper planning and considering all pros and cons.

Since his arrest in August 2023, the former ruling party has been staging protests across the country for his release and against the alleged “rigging” in the 2024 elections.

'PTI’s do-or-die call to trigger crackdown'

Two days earlier, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political And Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah had warned that the PTI founder was "mistreating" his party workers and supporters by giving a "do-or-die" protest call, warning that it could lead to a crackdown on them.

“When they [PTI] speak about wearing shrouds, funeral prayers [...] they are giving a free hand to law enforcers to launch a crackdown against them,” he said while speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath'.

Instead of threatening to march towards Islamabad and staging a sit-in there, the PML-N leader said, the PTI should ask to hold a "democratic and peaceful" protest or rally for the fulfilment of its demands.

In response to a question, Sanaullah said the "monopoly on violence" belongs to the state and not to any group or political party. “When someone threatens to march with shrouds tied, should they be welcomed?”

Sanaullah further said that Imran had no choice except to get rid of the "will-not-spare-anyone" policy. “His [PTI founder] stubbornness led himself and the country to trouble.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case in August last year and since then he has been behind bars in multiple cases.

Currently, he is imprisoned under better-class (B-class) facilities with high security due to his status as a former premier in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail. Earlier, he was kept in Attock Jail.

He is facing several cases, including the £190 million reference and the new Toshakhana case.