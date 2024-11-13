Liam Payne picks drugs over GF Kate Cassidy?

Liam Payne dies at the age of 31 after falling from the balcony of hotel in Buenos Aires

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy opened up about the 'ultimatum' she gave to the singer before his tragic death.

A close source revealed that, Liam’s excessive use of drugs constantly created a drama in their relationship.

“So she gave him an ultimatum, her or the drugs. He chose the drugs, so she had no choice but to remove herself from the situation. She thought she was doing tough love."

Moreover, the insider claimed that Kate felt like being in a 'hostage situation', as their holiday continued to extend.

"It was becoming very unhealthy for everyone. She hoped he would follow her back to Miami," the source added

Initially, the couple planned to stay in the Latin American country for just five days. But, the disagreement between them prolonged their trip.

Days after the death of the Teardrops vocalist, the social media influencer also penned a heart wrenching note, which read: "Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely."

"I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam," she concluded.

On October 16, 2024, Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31 after falling from a third-story balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.