Demi Moore ‘furious’ over Rob Lowe’s bombshell confession amid Bruce Willis’ health

Demi Moore may never forgive Rob Lowe amid Bruce Willis’ health battle

Demi Moore not happy with Rob Lowe as he revisits their past fling amid Bruce Willis ongoing health battle.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, Moore believed it was “mean and even dimwitted” for Lowe as he talked about their hookup while making the 1985 Brat Pack movie, St. Elmo's Fire.

The source told the outlet, “She always knew Rob was a jerk and this just proves her case.”

“Clearly, he's desperate for attention. If he had half a brain, he would have known not to even go there. But then, everybody knew Rob was just a pretty face!” shared an insider.

Earlier, Lowe discussed about his brief fling on a podcast with Kelly Ripa.

“Demi and I briefly – I'm not telling tales out of school – we briefly had a thing,” he revealed.

However, another source close to the actress mentioned, “This is absolutely the last thing Demi needs right now.”

“All her energies are spent on helping to care for Bruce in what appears to be the twilight of his life. He's slipping away faster than anyone thought,” explained an insider.

The source stated, “Rob should know this. It was a stupid, lowdown thing to do, and Demi may never forgive him!"

Meanwhile, the outlet reported that Moore as well as her daughters have bonded with the actor’s present wife Emma Heming and her children to help Willis, who is struggling with dementia.

“It’s an incredible task caring for Bruce,” added an insider.